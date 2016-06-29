hashcat
advanced password recovery

Name Version Date Download Signature
hashcat binaries v4.0.0 2017.10.27 Download PGP
hashcat sources *
 v4.0.0 2017.10.27 Download PGP
* If you experience a compilation issue see GitHub Issue #1412 or clone the sources from GitHub Repository.

Signing key on PGP keyservers: RSA, 2048-bit. Key ID: 2048R/8A16544F. Fingerprint: A708 3322 9D04 0B41 99CC 0052 3C17 DA8B 8A16 544F

Check out our GitHub Repository for the latest development version

GPU Driver requirements:

  • AMD GPUs on Linux require "RadeonOpenCompute (ROCm)" Software Platform (1.6.180 or later)
  • AMD GPUs on Windows require "AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition" (15.12 or later)
  • Intel CPUs require "OpenCL Runtime for Intel Core and Intel Xeon Processors" (16.1.1 or later)
  • Intel GPUs on Linux require "OpenCL 2.0 GPU Driver Package for Linux" (2.0 or later)
  • Intel GPUs on Windows require "OpenCL Driver for Intel Iris and Intel HD Graphics"
  • NVIDIA GPUs require "NVIDIA Driver" (367.x or later)

Features

  • World's fastest password cracker
  • World's first and only in-kernel rule engine
  • Free
  • Open-Source (MIT License)
  • Multi-OS (Linux, Windows and macOS)
  • Multi-Platform (CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA, etc., everything that comes with an OpenCL runtime)
  • Multi-Hash (Cracking multiple hashes at the same time)
  • Multi-Devices (Utilizing multiple devices in same system)
  • Multi-Device-Types (Utilizing mixed device types in same system)
  • Supports distributed cracking networks (using overlay)
  • Supports interactive pause / resume
  • Supports sessions
  • Supports restore
  • Supports reading password candidates from file and stdin
  • Supports hex-salt and hex-charset
  • Supports automatic performance tuning
  • Supports automatic keyspace ordering markov-chains
  • Built-in benchmarking system
  • Integrated thermal watchdog
  • 200+ Hash-types implemented with performance in mind
  • ... and much more

Screenshot

hashcat screenshot

Algorithms

  • MD4
  • MD5
  • Half MD5 (left, mid, right)
  • SHA1
  • SHA-224
  • SHA-256
  • SHA-384
  • SHA-512
  • SHA-3 (Keccak)
  • BLAKE2b-512
  • SipHash
  • Skip32
  • RIPEMD-160
  • Whirlpool
  • DES (PT = $salt, key = $pass)
  • 3DES (PT = $salt, key = $pass)
  • ChaCha20
  • GOST R 34.11-94
  • GOST R 34.11-2012 (Streebog) 256-bit
  • GOST R 34.11-2012 (Streebog) 512-bit
  • md5($pass.$salt)
  • md5($salt.$pass)
  • md5(unicode($pass).$salt)
  • md5($salt.unicode($pass))
  • md5($salt.$pass.$salt)
  • md5($salt.md5($pass))
  • md5($salt.md5($salt.$pass))
  • md5($salt.md5($pass.$salt))
  • md5(md5($pass))
  • md5(md5($pass).md5($salt))
  • md5(strtoupper(md5($pass)))
  • md5(sha1($pass))
  • sha1($pass.$salt)
  • sha1($salt.$pass)
  • sha1(unicode($pass).$salt)
  • sha1($salt.unicode($pass))
  • sha1(sha1($pass))
  • sha1($salt.sha1($pass))
  • sha1(md5($pass))
  • sha1($salt.$pass.$salt)
  • sha1(CX)
  • sha256($pass.$salt)
  • sha256($salt.$pass)
  • sha256(unicode($pass).$salt)
  • sha256($salt.unicode($pass))
  • sha512($pass.$salt)
  • sha512($salt.$pass)
  • sha512(unicode($pass).$salt)
  • sha512($salt.unicode($pass))
  • HMAC-MD5 (key = $pass)
  • HMAC-MD5 (key = $salt)
  • HMAC-SHA1 (key = $pass)
  • HMAC-SHA1 (key = $salt)
  • HMAC-SHA256 (key = $pass)
  • HMAC-SHA256 (key = $salt)
  • HMAC-SHA512 (key = $pass)
  • HMAC-SHA512 (key = $salt)
  • PBKDF2-HMAC-MD5
  • PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA1
  • PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256
  • PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512
  • MyBB
  • phpBB3
  • SMF (Simple Machines Forum)
  • vBulletin
  • IPB (Invision Power Board)
  • WBB (Woltlab Burning Board)
  • osCommerce
  • xt:Commerce
  • PrestaShop
  • MediaWiki B type
  • WordPress
  • Drupal 7
  • Joomla
  • PHPS
  • Django (SHA-1)
  • Django (PBKDF2-SHA256)
  • Episerver
  • ColdFusion 10+
  • Apache MD5-APR
  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • MSSQL
  • Oracle H: Type (Oracle 7+)
  • Oracle S: Type (Oracle 11+)
  • Oracle T: Type (Oracle 12+)
  • Sybase
  • hMailServer
  • DNSSEC (NSEC3)
  • IKE-PSK
  • IPMI2 RAKP
  • iSCSI CHAP
  • CRAM-MD5
  • MySQL CRAM (SHA1)
  • PostgreSQL CRAM (MD5)
  • SIP digest authentication (MD5)
  • WPA/WPA2
  • WPA/WPA2 PMK
  • NetNTLMv1
  • NetNTLMv1+ESS
  • NetNTLMv2
  • Kerberos 5 AS-REQ Pre-Auth etype 23
  • Kerberos 5 TGS-REP etype 23
  • Netscape LDAP SHA/SSHA
  • FileZilla Server
  • LM
  • NTLM
  • Domain Cached Credentials (DCC), MS Cache
  • Domain Cached Credentials 2 (DCC2), MS Cache 2
  • DPAPI masterkey file v1 and v2
  • MS-AzureSync PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256
  • descrypt
  • bsdicrypt
  • md5crypt
  • sha256crypt
  • sha512crypt
  • bcrypt
  • scrypt
  • macOS v10.4
  • macOS v10.5
  • macOS v10.6
  • macOS v10.7
  • macOS v10.8
  • macOS v10.9
  • macOS v10.10
  • iTunes backup < 10.0
  • iTunes backup >= 10.0
  • AIX {smd5}
  • AIX {ssha1}
  • AIX {ssha256}
  • AIX {ssha512}
  • Cisco-ASA MD5
  • Cisco-PIX MD5
  • Cisco-IOS $1$ (MD5)
  • Cisco-IOS type 4 (SHA256)
  • Cisco $8$ (PBKDF2-SHA256)
  • Cisco $9$ (scrypt)
  • Juniper IVE
  • Juniper NetScreen/SSG (ScreenOS)
  • Juniper/NetBSD sha1crypt
  • Fortigate (FortiOS)
  • Samsung Android Password/PIN
  • Windows Phone 8+ PIN/password
  • GRUB 2
  • CRC32
  • RACF
  • Radmin2
  • Redmine
  • PunBB
  • OpenCart
  • Atlassian (PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA1)
  • Citrix NetScaler
  • SAP CODVN B (BCODE)
  • SAP CODVN F/G (PASSCODE)
  • SAP CODVN H (PWDSALTEDHASH) iSSHA-1
  • PeopleSoft
  • PeopleSoft PS_TOKEN
  • Skype
  • WinZip
  • 7-Zip
  • RAR3-hp
  • RAR5
  • AxCrypt
  • AxCrypt in-memory SHA1
  • PDF 1.1 - 1.3 (Acrobat 2 - 4)
  • PDF 1.4 - 1.6 (Acrobat 5 - 8)
  • PDF 1.7 Level 3 (Acrobat 9)
  • PDF 1.7 Level 8 (Acrobat 10 - 11)
  • MS Office <= 2003 MD5
  • MS Office <= 2003 SHA1
  • MS Office 2007
  • MS Office 2010
  • MS Office 2013
  • Lotus Notes/Domino 5
  • Lotus Notes/Domino 6
  • Lotus Notes/Domino 8
  • Bitcoin/Litecoin wallet.dat
  • Blockchain, My Wallet
  • Blockchain, My Wallet, V2
  • 1Password, agilekeychain
  • 1Password, cloudkeychain
  • LastPass
  • Password Safe v2
  • Password Safe v3
  • KeePass 1 (AES/Twofish) and KeePass 2 (AES)
  • JKS Java Key Store Private Keys (SHA1)
  • Ethereum Wallet, PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256
  • Ethereum Wallet, SCRYPT
  • eCryptfs
  • Android FDE <= 4.3
  • Android FDE (Samsung DEK)
  • TrueCrypt
  • VeraCrypt
  • LUKS
  • Plaintext

Attack-Modes

  • Straight *
  • Combination
  • Brute-force
  • Hybrid dict + mask
  • Hybrid mask + dict

* accept Rules

Supported OpenCL runtimes

  • AMD
  • Apple
  • Intel
  • Mesa (Gallium)
  • NVidia
  • pocl

Supported OpenCL device types

  • GPU
  • CPU
  • APU
  • DSP
  • FPGA
  • Coprocessor

Help

A detailed description of all commandline parameters is available by using --help. Next to that, the 7zip-package contains extensive documentation. Look for examples.txt. If you encounter a Bug, report it in the Forums where Fixes and Beta versions are announced as well.

If you still think you need help by a real human come to #hashcat on freenode IRC.

Download older version(s)

This is a list of older hashcat versions, it's not always bad to grab the latest version.

