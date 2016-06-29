Download
|hashcat binaries
|v4.0.0
|2017.10.27
|Download
|PGP
|hashcat sources *
|v4.0.0
|2017.10.27
|Download
|PGP
Signing key on PGP keyservers: RSA, 2048-bit. Key ID: 2048R/8A16544F. Fingerprint: A708 3322 9D04 0B41 99CC 0052 3C17 DA8B 8A16 544F
Check out our GitHub Repository for the latest development version
GPU Driver requirements:
- AMD GPUs on Linux require "RadeonOpenCompute (ROCm)" Software Platform (1.6.180 or later)
- AMD GPUs on Windows require "AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition" (15.12 or later)
- Intel CPUs require "OpenCL Runtime for Intel Core and Intel Xeon Processors" (16.1.1 or later)
- Intel GPUs on Linux require "OpenCL 2.0 GPU Driver Package for Linux" (2.0 or later)
- Intel GPUs on Windows require "OpenCL Driver for Intel Iris and Intel HD Graphics"
- NVIDIA GPUs require "NVIDIA Driver" (367.x or later)
Features
- World's fastest password cracker
- World's first and only in-kernel rule engine
- Free
- Open-Source (MIT License)
- Multi-OS (Linux, Windows and macOS)
- Multi-Platform (CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA, etc., everything that comes with an OpenCL runtime)
- Multi-Hash (Cracking multiple hashes at the same time)
- Multi-Devices (Utilizing multiple devices in same system)
- Multi-Device-Types (Utilizing mixed device types in same system)
- Supports distributed cracking networks (using overlay)
- Supports interactive pause / resume
- Supports sessions
- Supports restore
- Supports reading password candidates from file and stdin
- Supports hex-salt and hex-charset
- Supports automatic performance tuning
- Supports automatic keyspace ordering markov-chains
- Built-in benchmarking system
- Integrated thermal watchdog
- 200+ Hash-types implemented with performance in mind
- ... and much more
Screenshot
Algorithms
- MD4
- MD5
- Half MD5 (left, mid, right)
- SHA1
- SHA-224
- SHA-256
- SHA-384
- SHA-512
- SHA-3 (Keccak)
- BLAKE2b-512
- SipHash
- Skip32
- RIPEMD-160
- Whirlpool
- DES (PT = $salt, key = $pass)
- 3DES (PT = $salt, key = $pass)
- ChaCha20
- GOST R 34.11-94
- GOST R 34.11-2012 (Streebog) 256-bit
- GOST R 34.11-2012 (Streebog) 512-bit
- md5($pass.$salt)
- md5($salt.$pass)
- md5(unicode($pass).$salt)
- md5($salt.unicode($pass))
- md5($salt.$pass.$salt)
- md5($salt.md5($pass))
- md5($salt.md5($salt.$pass))
- md5($salt.md5($pass.$salt))
- md5(md5($pass))
- md5(md5($pass).md5($salt))
- md5(strtoupper(md5($pass)))
- md5(sha1($pass))
- sha1($pass.$salt)
- sha1($salt.$pass)
- sha1(unicode($pass).$salt)
- sha1($salt.unicode($pass))
- sha1(sha1($pass))
- sha1($salt.sha1($pass))
- sha1(md5($pass))
- sha1($salt.$pass.$salt)
- sha1(CX)
- sha256($pass.$salt)
- sha256($salt.$pass)
- sha256(unicode($pass).$salt)
- sha256($salt.unicode($pass))
- sha512($pass.$salt)
- sha512($salt.$pass)
- sha512(unicode($pass).$salt)
- sha512($salt.unicode($pass))
- HMAC-MD5 (key = $pass)
- HMAC-MD5 (key = $salt)
- HMAC-SHA1 (key = $pass)
- HMAC-SHA1 (key = $salt)
- HMAC-SHA256 (key = $pass)
- HMAC-SHA256 (key = $salt)
- HMAC-SHA512 (key = $pass)
- HMAC-SHA512 (key = $salt)
- PBKDF2-HMAC-MD5
- PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA1
- PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256
- PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512
- MyBB
- phpBB3
- SMF (Simple Machines Forum)
- vBulletin
- IPB (Invision Power Board)
- WBB (Woltlab Burning Board)
- osCommerce
- xt:Commerce
- PrestaShop
- MediaWiki B type
- WordPress
- Drupal 7
- Joomla
- PHPS
- Django (SHA-1)
- Django (PBKDF2-SHA256)
- Episerver
- ColdFusion 10+
- Apache MD5-APR
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- MSSQL
- Oracle H: Type (Oracle 7+)
- Oracle S: Type (Oracle 11+)
- Oracle T: Type (Oracle 12+)
- Sybase
- hMailServer
- DNSSEC (NSEC3)
- IKE-PSK
- IPMI2 RAKP
- iSCSI CHAP
- CRAM-MD5
- MySQL CRAM (SHA1)
- PostgreSQL CRAM (MD5)
- SIP digest authentication (MD5)
- WPA/WPA2
- WPA/WPA2 PMK
- NetNTLMv1
- NetNTLMv1+ESS
- NetNTLMv2
- Kerberos 5 AS-REQ Pre-Auth etype 23
- Kerberos 5 TGS-REP etype 23
- Netscape LDAP SHA/SSHA
- FileZilla Server
- LM
- NTLM
- Domain Cached Credentials (DCC), MS Cache
- Domain Cached Credentials 2 (DCC2), MS Cache 2
- DPAPI masterkey file v1 and v2
- MS-AzureSync PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256
- descrypt
- bsdicrypt
- md5crypt
- sha256crypt
- sha512crypt
- bcrypt
- scrypt
- macOS v10.4
- macOS v10.5
- macOS v10.6
- macOS v10.7
- macOS v10.8
- macOS v10.9
- macOS v10.10
- iTunes backup < 10.0
- iTunes backup >= 10.0
- AIX {smd5}
- AIX {ssha1}
- AIX {ssha256}
- AIX {ssha512}
- Cisco-ASA MD5
- Cisco-PIX MD5
- Cisco-IOS $1$ (MD5)
- Cisco-IOS type 4 (SHA256)
- Cisco $8$ (PBKDF2-SHA256)
- Cisco $9$ (scrypt)
- Juniper IVE
- Juniper NetScreen/SSG (ScreenOS)
- Juniper/NetBSD sha1crypt
- Fortigate (FortiOS)
- Samsung Android Password/PIN
- Windows Phone 8+ PIN/password
- GRUB 2
- CRC32
- RACF
- Radmin2
- Redmine
- PunBB
- OpenCart
- Atlassian (PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA1)
- Citrix NetScaler
- SAP CODVN B (BCODE)
- SAP CODVN F/G (PASSCODE)
- SAP CODVN H (PWDSALTEDHASH) iSSHA-1
- PeopleSoft
- PeopleSoft PS_TOKEN
- Skype
- WinZip
- 7-Zip
- RAR3-hp
- RAR5
- AxCrypt
- AxCrypt in-memory SHA1
- PDF 1.1 - 1.3 (Acrobat 2 - 4)
- PDF 1.4 - 1.6 (Acrobat 5 - 8)
- PDF 1.7 Level 3 (Acrobat 9)
- PDF 1.7 Level 8 (Acrobat 10 - 11)
- MS Office <= 2003 MD5
- MS Office <= 2003 SHA1
- MS Office 2007
- MS Office 2010
- MS Office 2013
- Lotus Notes/Domino 5
- Lotus Notes/Domino 6
- Lotus Notes/Domino 8
- Bitcoin/Litecoin wallet.dat
- Blockchain, My Wallet
- Blockchain, My Wallet, V2
- 1Password, agilekeychain
- 1Password, cloudkeychain
- LastPass
- Password Safe v2
- Password Safe v3
- KeePass 1 (AES/Twofish) and KeePass 2 (AES)
- JKS Java Key Store Private Keys (SHA1)
- Ethereum Wallet, PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256
- Ethereum Wallet, SCRYPT
- eCryptfs
- Android FDE <= 4.3
- Android FDE (Samsung DEK)
- TrueCrypt
- VeraCrypt
- LUKS
- Plaintext
Attack-Modes
- Straight *
- Combination
- Brute-force
- Hybrid dict + mask
- Hybrid mask + dict
* accept Rules
Supported OpenCL runtimes
- AMD
- Apple
- Intel
- Mesa (Gallium)
- NVidia
- pocl
Supported OpenCL device types
- GPU
- CPU
- APU
- DSP
- FPGA
- Coprocessor
Help
A detailed description of all commandline parameters is available by using --help. Next to that, the 7zip-package contains extensive documentation. Look for examples.txt. If you encounter a Bug, report it in the Forums where Fixes and Beta versions are announced as well.
If you still think you need help by a real human come to #hashcat on freenode IRC.
Download older version(s)
This is a list of older hashcat versions, it's not always bad to grab the latest version.
